Ozil: Arsenal have the quality to beat any team

Mesut Ozil believes Arsenal have what it takes to see off any opponent as they prepare to face Manchester United on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger's men sit fourth in the Premier League, six points clear of United, and Ozil is confident they will move further away from their rivals with a win at Old Trafford.

"We have the quality to beat any team and that is what we want to show this season," Ozil told Arsenal Player.

"We need to win every game, get as many points as possible and also be successful against the big teams, like we were against Chelsea.

"You can see that the big clubs at the top have quality and that we have to win every game because of how tight it is at the top.

"Our goal has to be to look at ourselves. If we win the games, we will be at the top at the end."

Arsenal have gone more than 10 years without a league victory at Old Trafford, last beating the Red Devils in September 2006 thanks to an Emmanuel Adebayor winner.