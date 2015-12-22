Ozil in no rush to sign Arsenal renewal

Mesut Ozil says he is in no rush to open talks over a new contract with Arsenal.

Ozil has been in sublime form this season and leads the Premier League assist charts with 15 from 16 appearances, eight clear of Leicester's Riyad Mahrez and Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu. He has also netted four times in all competitions.

Several reports have suggested the Gunners are keen to tie down the Germany international beyond the expiry date of his existing deal in June 2018, but the 27-year-old feels there is still plenty of time left to discuss a potential renewal.

"There is no rush to sign a new contract," Ozil told Kicker.

"My current deal runs until 2018. That is still two-and-a-half years. There are no talks at the moment.

"I can only say that I am very happy in London. My decision to leave Real Madrid for Arsenal was the right one.

"There has not been a single day, apart from whenever I was injured, that I did not feel great here."

Ozil has developed into a key figure at Arsenal since joining them in September 2013, making close to 100 appearances in all competitions for the Emirates Stadium side.