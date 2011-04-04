Palermo reappoint Rossi, Parma sack Marino

Fellow Serie A side Parma, who slipped to two points above the drop zone with seven games left after a 2-1 home defeat by bottom side Bari on Sunday, have also sacked boss Pasquale Marino with a replacement yet to be announced.

The two club statements followed shock defeats and the speed in which they have acted shows the angst dominating the boardrooms at the two sides with a Europa League place slipping away for eighth-placed Palermo and relegation haunting Parma.

Rossi was sacked by fiery Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini on February 28 after a 7-0 home humiliation at the hands of Udinese.

His return is all the more surprising given the language used by Zamparini after the thrashing.

"He has ruined my Palermo. Rossi destroyed this team," Zamparini said at the time.

However, Zamparini had little alternative but to recall Rossi having decided to sack Cosmi so quickly.

Under Serie A rules, coaches are not allowed to manage two top-flight teams in a season and with Rossi still under contract, reappointing him was the cheapest option.