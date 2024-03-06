Bayern Munich place Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi on their shortlist but remain concerned by two sticking points

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in poaching Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi this summer.

The 44-year-old joined the Seagulls in September 2022 and has since enjoyed large-scale success on the south coast. Known for their attack-minded, front-foot style of play, Brighton currently sit 9th in the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel, at present in charge at the Allianz Arena, is set to leave later this year after a below par season, with Xabi Alonso thought to be one of the leading candidates to take over.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been hotly tipped as the leading candidate to take over. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the latest reports via German outlet BILD, Alonso still remains the favourite but De Zerbi's impressive style of play is helping to boost his credentials and he is on their shortlist. Though the report also states the Italian's lack of German and preference to bring a large staff with him to Bayern would be a potential sticking point.

Due to take on Roma in the Europa League later this week, the Seagulls have continued to go from strength to strength under the Italian.

Given Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona are all too said to be in the hunt for a new man in the dugout come the summer, De Zerbi has continued to keep coy on his options.

“I have only Brighton in my head," he told reporters earlier this week.

“I would like to finish the season in the best way with our young players – to compete and win as many games as we can.”

“Yes. I have a contract. I have decided nothing. My focus is on Brighton – 100 per cent.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to leave his role at Anfield this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A former player with both AC Milan and Napoli, the Brighton boss called time on his career as a professional back in 2013.

He began his foray into management that very same year, taking over at Serie D side Darfo Boario.

Subsequent jobs at Foggia and Palermo then followed, but his biggest successes came at Sassuolo.

Praised for their footballing style coupled with overachieving results, the Neroverdi finished eighth in back-to-back seasons in Serie A.

Roberto De Zerbi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

