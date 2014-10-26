Serie A Wrap: Juventus restore three-point lead

Massimiliano Allegri's men bounced back from their UEFA Champions League defeat during the week to extend their remarkable winning streak at home in the league with a routine victory over lowly Palermo.

Arturo Vidal struck just after the half hour and the victory was assured thanks to Fernando Llorente's first goal of the season midway through the second half.

Incredibly, the win represents Juve's 23rd consecutive success at home in Serie A and means they move three points clear of Roma, who drew with Sampdoria on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Josip Ilicic struck a superb second-half equaliser as Fiorentina held Milan to a 1-1 draw at San Siro.

Filippo Inzaghi's men looked on course for a third league win on the bounce after Nigel de Jong's close range header set them on their way in the 25th minute.

However, Slovenian substitute Ilicic had the last laugh just after the hour with a 25-yard strike that ensured Fiorentina a share of the spoils.

Udinese took advantage of Milan's slip and moved up to third thanks to a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

The game was effectively wrapped up in the first 36 minutes as Andrea Stramaccioni's men raced into a two-goal lead through veteran Antonio Di Natale's 10th goal of the season in all competitions and a second from Cyril Thereau.

Meanwhile, Inter ended a run of three without a win in the league with a 1-0 win at Cesena to ease the pressure on coach Walter Mazzarri.

The decisive moment came after 30 minutes as Cesena goalkeeper Nicola Leali brought down Rodrigo Palacio and was sent off.

Inter's top scorer Mauro Icardi stepped up to slot home the penalty as Inter moved up to eighth.

Napoli's Gonzalo Hiquain opened his account for the season in spectacular fashion, scoring a hat-trick as Rafael Benitez's side thumped Verona 6-2.

After falling behind in the first minute, Napoli went ahead through a Marek Hamsik brace before being pegged back again.

Higuain restored the lead with 22 minutes to go before Jose Callejon extended it by scoring for the fifth consecutive Serie A game.

The Argentinian striker capped an enthralling game with two goals in the final six minutes, including a penalty as Napoli extended their unbeaten league run to five games.

In Sunday's other Serie A matches, Miroslav Klose's first league goal of the season proved to be the winner as Lazio overcame Torino 2-1 to go fifth, and Ivan Radovanovic was sent off Chievo surrendered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at home to Genoa.