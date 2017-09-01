The 20 players who've accumulated the highest transfer fees

Total fees: €103.85m

A surprise entry, perhaps, particularly as the largest fee Keane ever commanded was the €24m that Liverpool deposited in Tottenham’s bank account in summer 2008 (Spurs then bought him back for €16.7m six months later). Although the Irishman was never one of the world’s priciest players, his place in the top 20 is secured by six moves which each amounted to €9m or more.