Pardew welcomes potential Palace payday

Alan Pardew hopes the prospect of significant new investment in Crystal Palace will result in upgrades to Selhurst Park, but the manager does not expect to be busy in the January transfer window.

American businessmen Josh Harris and David Blitzer are reportedly set to inject £100million as the pair, together with chairman Steve Parish, take a controlling 54 per cent stake in the club.

Palace are yet to confirm the deal, but Pardew, addressing the media ahead of the Premier League match away to Stoke City on Saturday, offered an early endorsement of the duo.

"I have met the potential investors, they have a passion for this football club that reflects mine and that of chairman Steve Parish," he said.

"The backing does mean improvements to Selhurst Park which will be welcomed, that's Steve's job. Mine is to look after this team."

A strong first half of the league season sees Palace sitting sixth after 16 matches, level on points with London rivals Tottenham and only three points outside the Champions League qualification places.

Even if the proposed investment does arrive, Pardew claimed the club is unlikely to splash the clash when the window opens next month.

"I don't think we'll be doing too much business in January, maybe a few on loan," he said.

"Our key players won't be going anywhere."

Palace, having beaten Southampton 1-0 at home last time out, are aiming to record consecutive wins for the first time since October.

Pardew is wary of the threat posed by a Potters team boasting Bojan Krkic, Marko Arnautovic and Xherdan Shaqiri in the final third, but the Palace manager expects his players to give as good as they get at the Britannia Stadium.

"Stoke will be a very attacking team, with a lot of flair," he said. "They will need to worry about us though.

"There isn't much between us and them - this will be a key fixture for us to secure sixth.

"In 2016, if we match the start of this season I'll be a very happy man."