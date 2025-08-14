The Crystal Palace fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.

The FA Cup holders find themselves in a London derby on opening day, as Crystal Palace travel to Chelsea in a real test to kick off their campaign.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are up before the international break, before Sunderland and West Ham United, so there's plenty of opportunity to get points on the board early.

This season will be intriguing though: plenty of fixtures will have to be rearranged to accommodate Conference League fixtures on Thursday nights, and Palace could well go far in the competition.

FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead for the South Londoners.

We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Fixtures in full

Crystal Palace fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace celebrates with team-mates (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

17 Chelsea (A)

24 Nott’m Forest (H)

30 Aston Villa (A)

SEPTEMBER

13 Sunderland (H)

20 West Ham (A)

27 Liverpool (H)

OCTOBER

4 Everton (A)

18 Bournemouth (H)

25 Arsenal (A)

NOVEMBER

1 Brentford (H)

8 Brighton (H)

22 Wolves (A)

29 Man United (H)

DECEMBER

3 Burnley (A)

6 Fulham (A)

13 Man City (H)

20 Leeds (A)

27 Tottenham (H)

30 Fulham (H)

JANUARY

3 Newcastle (A)

7 Aston Villa (H)

17 Sunderland (A)

24 Chelsea (H)

31 Nott’m Forest (A)

FEBRUARY

7 Brighton (A)

11 Burnley (H)

21 Wolves (H)

28 Man United (A)

MARCH

4 Tottenham (A)

14 Leeds (H)

21 Man City (A)

APRIL

11 Newcastle (H)

18 West Ham (H)

25 Liverpool (A)

MAY

2 Bournemouth (A)

9 Everton (H)

17 Brentford (A)

24 Arsenal (H)

This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery