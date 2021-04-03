Parker ends goal drought to fire Chiefs to massive victory over Wydad in Caf Champions League

Kaizer Chiefs beat Wydad Casablanca 1-0, courtesy of a Bernard Parker goal, in their penultimate CAF Champions League group stage clash with the Glamour Boys ending the game with nine-men after some questionable decisions from the match officials.

Gavin Hunt made two changes to his starting lineup from the team who beat Orlando Pirates before the international break as as Yagan Sasman got a rare start alongside the return of Lebogang Manyama while Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and shot stopper Itumeleng Khune were named on the bench.

Chiefs started the game on the front foot and had plenty of possession with Bernard Parker going closest to getting the first goal in the opening stages as his acrobatic strike flew just wide with 17 minutes gone.

Wydad were looking to sit back in a low block and defend deep which was proving effective in cancelling out Chiefs who were looking to go long and lacked the intricate play needed to break down the visitors.

The Moroocans, however, started to become more adventurous in the closing stages of the half and a foray into the Chiefs half saw goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi rush out his box handle the ball, leaving the referee with no option but to hand the Nigerian his marching orders.

The returning Manyama was sacrificed for Khune to come on in place of Akpeyi, as the first half ended goalless at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi got the second stanza off to the perfect start as Bernard Barker got on the end of a Happy Mashiane ball to end off a counterattack as he headed home inside the box with just 3 minutes gone.

Wydad then looked to get back into the game and went close through Amine Farhane but his towering header inside the box flew just over the bar.

The Glamour Boys then looked to hsut up shop and protect their lead as they sat deeper and deeper. Their efforts to hold on weren’t helped when Samir Nurkovic was handed his marching orders for a soft foul which left the Chiefs bench incensed.

Hunt’s men though managed to hold on for the three points which takes their tally to eight points as they remained in third place, equal on points with second-placed Horoya, who beat Petro de Luanda by the same scoreline while Wydad's lead at the top went down to two points.