What did Pep Guardiola say to Crystal Palace players after 3-0 victory?

Pep Guardiola couldn't resist the opportunity to speak to the Crystal Palace squad,

Manchester City continued to apply pressure to Mikel Arteta’s men during yesterday’s comprehensive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola’s men are chasing down league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race, separated by just two points with two games left to play.

Fans noticed the Spaniard speaking animatedly to various Crystal Palace players — similar to his body language during last weekend's hilarious “Come on you Irons” plea — after Manchester City prevailed over the London side, but what was he saying?

Pep Guardiola knows how to win the Premier League

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Just two weeks ago, the Premier League title appeared set to be decided on goal difference and goals scored, before a Cityzen stumble at the Hill Dickinson Stadium changed the season’s course.

Manchester City will now rely on Arsenal dropping points if they wish to be crowned Premier League champions, with Mikel Arteta’s men capable of sealing it themselves if they win their two remaining fixtures.

Mikel Arteta is on the verge of a historic season with Arsenal, but one man who knows him as well as anyone could yet have a say. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace will face off against the current league leaders at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 38 — where Arsenal could lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years.

Before that, Mikel Arteta’s side will face off against an already relegated Burnley, who have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season with 73.

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While a shock Clarets upset can never be ruled out in the Premier League, perhaps Pep Guardiola knows that a London derby provides the perfect stage for an Arsenal collapse.

The 55-year-old's side currently have Arsenal pipped on goal difference, albeit by just one goal, however, even a tie in this metric would be enough to secure the Premier League title for Manchester City as they have considerably more goals scored.

Having worked together at Manchester City, it is arguable that the Spaniard knows his fellow countryman as well as anyone tactically — Guardiola gaining four points out of a possible six against Arsenal this season attests to that.

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Pep Guardiola is used to theatrics. (Image credit: Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

Perhaps Guardiola was briefly surmising some core weaknesses present in Arteta’s set-up ahead of their final matchday showdown, or maybe he was providing the Crystal Palace players with insight into how Manchester City beat them so comprehensively, so they could improve ahead of Matchweek 38.

In all likelihood, for a chat so brief and lighthearted, and not a fully-fledged tactical meeting in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester-based lair, the Spaniard was reminding the Crystal Palace squad that they can etch themselves into Premier League history.

While Palace have faltered domestically after an FA Cup-winning campaign last season — replaced this year by Conference League success — being the team that influences the destination of the Premier League trophy is always remembered.

Pep Guardiola, ranked at No. 5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers of all time, may still have Oliver Glasner to convince, who told reporters after his side’s defeat that he may manage his players’ workloads ahead of their Conference League final game, which arrives after the end of the Premier League season. At least the Spaniard can say he tried.

Manchester City return to Premier League action away at Bournemouth next Tuesday, after they attempt to avenge last season’s FA Cup final loss — which came at the hands of Crystal Palace — against Chelsea this weekend.