South Africa World Cup 2026 squad: Hugo Broos' latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

The South Africa World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up ahead of their big return.

They topped their World Cup 2026 qualification group after beating Rwanda in their final game of qualifying in October 2025.

Thousands of their fans are sure to descend on America, much like the fans of the Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2025 Club World Cup.

Their last game at a World Cup saw them beat powerhouse France, although they were knocked out at the group stage, becoming the first hosts ever to befall this fate.

However, they did provide one of the greatest moments in World Cup history as Siphiwe Tshabalala rifled home the opening goal of the tournament and sent the 84,000 fans in Soccer City, Johannesburg absolutely wild.

They were the first African nation to host a World Cup, and there was hope that they would significantly kick on from this, but they have not qualified for a World Cup since.

The 2023 African Cup of Nations saw them match their best ever finish in a major tournament, finishing fourth, just as they had in 2007. They used this momentum to propel themselves to a spot in the 2025 World Cup.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squad

South Africa World Cup 2026 squad: The preliminary selection for Africa Cup of Nations 2025

GK: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

GK: Ricardo Goss (Siwelele)

GK: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

GK: Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United)

GK: Darren Johnson (AmaZulu)

GK: Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs)

DF: Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)

DF: Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB)

DF: Ime Okon (Hannover 96)

DF: Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates)

DF: Fawaaz Basadien (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Malibongwe Khoza (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DF: Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy)

DF: Samukele Kabini (Molde)

DF: Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch)

DF: Thabiso Monyane (Kaizer Chiefs)

DF: Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City)

DF: Keegan Allan (AmaZulu)

DF: Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs)

DF: Fezile Gcaba (Durban City)

DF: Vuyo Letlapa (Sekhukhune United)

DF: Tylon Smith (Queens Park Rangers)

MF: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MF: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MF: Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela)

MF: Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MF: Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)

MF: Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth)

MF: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

MF: Sipho Mbule (Orlando Pirates)

MF: Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City)

MF: Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs)

MF: Siphesihle Maduna (TS Galaxy)

MF: Siphesihle Mkhize (Sekhukhune United)

MF: Mthetheleli Mthiyane (Stellenbosch)

MF: Masindi Nemtajela (Orlando Pirates)

FW: Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates)

FW: Lyle Foster (Burnley)

FW: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)

FW: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United)

FW: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol)

FW: Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns)

FW: Elias Mokwana (Al-Hazem)

FW: Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

FW: Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq)

FW: Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates)

FW: Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates)

FW: Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge)

FW: Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch)

FW: Puso Dithejane (TS Galaxy)

FW: Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune United)

Fixtures and results

November 15: South Africa 3–1 Zambia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha, South Africa

October 14: South Africa 3–0 Rwanda, Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela, South Africa

October 10: Zimbabwe 0–0 South Africa, Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, South Africa

September 9: South Africa 1–1 Nigeria, Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

September 5: Lesotho 0–3 South Africa, Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

June 10: South Africa 2–0 Mozambique, Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa

June 6: South Africa 0–0 Tanzania, Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa

March 25: Benin 0–2 South Africa, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast

March 21: South Africa 0–3 Lesotho, Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa

Manager

Who is South Africa's manager?

This is Hugo Broos' last managerial job (Image credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Belgian Hugo Broos is undertaking his last ever role as a manager with South Africa at the 2026 World Cup.

He led them to fourth place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and then spearheaded their qualification efforts for the World Cup.

Previously he has managed Cameroon as well as 11 club sides.

Star player

Who is South Africa's star player?

Ronwen William makes a shootout save at AFCON (Image credit: Getty Images / FRANCK FIFE)

Ronwen Williams is the captain of South Africa and arguably their most important player.

Since 2021 he has had the armband and has been vital in their resurgence of late. In 2023 he saved four penalties against Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final to help South Africa to their best finish since 2000.

Curiously he was the first player ever to be penalised under FIFA’s new eight-second rule, conceding a corner in a Club World Cup match against Ulsan HD.