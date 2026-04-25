'Liam Rosenior deserved more time. Those Chelsea players are lucky to be playing for such a big club. Brighton battered them' Clinton Morrison writes in his Top Top Column for FourFourTwo

The Premier League title race is going right down to the wire, and I wouldn’t rule out Arsenal still going on to win it, despite their recent wobble.

There are still many twists and turns to come, and Manchester City still have to go to Everton and Bournemouth away — those are the two hardest games left. If they come through those two, then I feel like City will win the title. But from what I saw from Arsenal at the Etihad they took the handbrake off, played attacking football, and were unlucky not to get some