What happens if Manchester City and Arsenal finish on the same points and goal difference?
After last weekend’s head-to-head clash, it’s possible that Manchester City and Arsenal could tie each other on a number of title-deciding metrics...
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Following last weekend’s clash between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta’s men, the victor of the 2025/26 Premier League appears less clear-cut than ever.
Manchester City prevailed in a narrow 2-1 win over league leaders Arsenal at the Etihad, with goals coming from Rayan Cherki, Kai Havertz and Erling Haaland.
The game’s winning strike arrived in the 65th minute courtesy of Manchester City’s Norwegian bagsman, before Havertz missed the opportunity to level the tie in added time.