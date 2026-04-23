What happens if Manchester City and Arsenal finish on the same points and goal difference?

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After last weekend’s head-to-head clash, it’s possible that Manchester City and Arsenal could tie each other on a number of title-deciding metrics...

Erling Haaland and Gabriel Magalhaes clash during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium.
The Premier League title race has scarcely ever been so tight, with both Manchester City and Arsenal almost matching each other in multiple title-deciding metrics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following last weekend’s clash between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta’s men, the victor of the 2025/26 Premier League appears less clear-cut than ever.

Manchester City prevailed in a narrow 2-1 win over league leaders Arsenal at the Etihad, with goals coming from Rayan Cherki, Kai Havertz and Erling Haaland.

The game’s winning strike arrived in the 65th minute courtesy of Manchester City’s Norwegian bagsman, before Havertz missed the opportunity to level the tie in added time.