Parkinson hopes Bolton have “brighter future” ahead

Former Bolton boss Phil Parkinson hopes to see the club thrive again after admitting he left Wanderers with “a heavy heart” this week.

The 51-year-old, along with his assistant Steve Parkin, resigned from their positions with the beleaguered League One club on Thursday.

Two days previously, Bolton’s fixture against Doncaster was postponed amid welfare concerns for the club’s younger players – who have had to play this season due to the transfer embargo.

Parkinson, who managed Bolton for 156 games in all competitions and helped keep the club stable through arguably the most chaotic time in its history, said in a statement via the League Managers Association: “It has been an honour to represent Bolton Wanderers Football Club over the past three years.

“It was with a heavy heart that I made the decision to leave. Despite the testing times for all involved, I am proud of the efforts of everyone who has fought for the integrity and survival of this historic club.

“Despite the various challenges we faced, I will always reflect on my time here with fondness. Especially our memorable promotion season in 2016/17, in which we became the first club to achieve a promotion under a transfer embargo, and the following season, as we retained our status as a Championship club.

“My staff and I were keen to continue to lead the club through the summer and prepare the squad for the new season whilst the possible take-over options were explored. Having worked through this period and into the new season, I believe it is now the right time to step aside and allow a new manager the opportunity to rebuild the squad and take the club forward.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff at Bolton Wanderers Football Club, for their constant support. I would like to thank the loyal supporters who have backed the players and coaching staff through thick and thin and I would like to thank the players, past and present, who have worked hard to improve the fortunes of this club on the pitch.

“I wish Bolton Wanderers the very best of luck and I hope for a brighter future, as those who support this club truly deserve to see Bolton Wanderers thrive again.”

Bolton’s protracted takeover by Football Ventures has dragged out into the start of the current season, with the club having only seven senior players on their books.

Wanderers started on minus 12 points but earned a goalless draw at home against Coventry on August 10 with what was the youngest ever team in the club’s history.

Academy boss Jimmy Phillips will take charge for the home match against Ipswich on Saturday.