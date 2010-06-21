Parreira bemused by England critics

"Their future in this tournament is very positive. Remember the Brazilians haven't yet used their experience to the full, they haven't put their foot on the pedal to the full," Parreira told a packed news conference at the Free State stadium.

The vastly experienced 67-year-old, who led five-times champions Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994, watched his country secure a second round spot with a convincing 3-1 Group G win over Ivory Coast on Sunday.

"This Brazilian team has a lot of quality. They are so comfortable with their football that it is almost as if they are constantly training," he added.

Parreira's side meet beleaguered France on Tuesday knowing they must win big and hope the Mexico-Uruguay Group A match also produces a winner to stand a chance of making the last 16.

Uruguay and Mexico have four points with France and South Africa on one apiece and one round of matches to play.

The likeable Brazilian, who has also been to the finals with Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, seemed perplexed by the inquest into Capello's coaching style with England.

"Lots of European-based players say the coach announces the team sometimes only in the dressing room," said Parreira after Capello's tactic of naming his lineup just hours before kickoff was linked by the media to England's two poor draws so far.

"Nobody was talking about this when England were winning all their qualifying games, we never heard about it. Only now because they draw two games these things come out. This is football, we call it results," he concluded with a smile.

