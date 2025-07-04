Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey charged with five counts of rape

Thomas Party has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The 32-year-old faces charges relating to three separate women between 2021 and 2022. Anyone who has information about the case, or has been impacted by it, is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been under investigation since February 2022, the Met Police have confirmed.

Thomas Partey

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said: "Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward."

The Ghana international nonetheless continued to appear regularly for Arsenal in the interim, with Mikel Arteta expressing his desire for Partey to remain at the club as recently as May.

The player's contract at Arsenal expired at the end of June and he is now a free agent, in spite of the club's efforts to come to an agreement over a new deal.

Partey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 5.

Partey arrived as Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and made 167 appearances for the Gunners over his five seasons at the club.

His last game for the club came on the final day of the Premier League season, when he completed the full 90 minutes away to Southampton.