Tottenham given go-ahead to complete Conor Gallagher swoop: report
Tottenham have been extensively linked with Conor Gallagher: could the former Chelsea man be on his way back to the Premier League?
Tottenham are reported to have been given the 'go-ahead' to sign Conor Gallagher.
The former Chelsea midfielder made 50 appearances for Diego Simeone's side last season but links regarding an instant return back to the Premier League have already resurfaced.
Gallagher still has four years left on his current deal in the Spanish capital, but Thomas Frank is said to be preparing a mammoth proposal in order to secure his services for next season.
Former Chelsea man Conor Gallagher tipped for Premier League return - to Tottenham Hotspur
In an unlikely turn of events, Gallagher's rumoured move back to England would somewhat make sense given how poor Tottenham's midfielders performed across the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.
Fichajes says Spurs would be happy to do business should Cristian Romero or Rodrigo Bentancur like to head in the opposite direction. Described as a 'pitbull' in midfield, the Three Lions international is a dogged-like enforcer who wins the ball back at an extremely high volume.
Recording 3.31 ball recoveries per 90 across all competitions last season, the 26-year-old is keen to keep a place in Thomas Tuchel's plans ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup and playing regular football would be a huge benefactor in any move.
"I’ll always work as hard as possible to get more playing time and more opportunities with England," said Gallagher in an interview with The FA back in November.
"But I have to say, I’m very happy with the opportunities I’ve been given by Gareth Southgate down the years. Of course, I want to push on, to improve and try and get more minutes. It’s no different now it’s another manager but it’s still the same focus and challenge."
A fee of £36m has been suggested as the required price Spurs may have to pay, but Transfermarkt values Gallagher at only €40m (£34.5m), so perhaps there is some wiggle room for the Lilywhites to work within.
In FourFourTwo's view, with a contract until 2029, we can't see Gallagher going anywhere anytime soon, so it would have to take a healthy proposition for them to lure the former Chelsea man to north London.
It is nice to see Spurs being linked with such a player, but given his performances in Spain last season, we can't see Atletico Madrid wanting to get rid of their 'pitbull' in a hurry.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
