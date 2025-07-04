Matheus Cunha given Manchester United shirt number that provides clue on the future of another star

New Manchester United arrival Matheus Cunha is set to take possession of one of the club's most coveted numbers.

The no.10 has been worn by Mark Hughes, Sir David Beckham, Teddy Sheringham, Ruud van Nistelrooy and the club's all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney since squad numbers were formally introduced to the Premier League in 1993/94... albeit Beckham gave it up after one season, as soon as the even more iconic no.7 became available.

So it seems only natural that Cunha would be so keen to wear the big 1-0 on his back following his move, especially having had it at Wolves.

Manchester United set to strip Marcus Rashford of coveted no.10 shirt

Marcus Rashford has had the number 10 shirt since 2018 but began to fall out of favour during Erik ten Hag's time in charge (Image credit: Getty Images)

The obvious issue here is that Marcus Rashford remains a Manchester United player and has had the no.10 allocated to him since 2018.

But United are apparently unconcerned by that given they are keen to ship the England forward out this summer - and have reportedly granted Cunha's wish regardless.

Matheus Cunha wore number 10 for Wolves last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail's Nathan Salt reports that Cunha will be given the no.10 shirt straight off Rashford's back for the season ahead.

Rashford scored the first goal of Ruben Amorim's United reign last November, but just like with predecessor Erik ten Hag, he soon found himself out of favour with the manager.

The 27 year old subsequently left on loan for Aston Villa midway through last season and enjoyed a positive spell at Villa Park, but the club opted not to take up the option to make it into a permanent move at the end of the season.

That has left United to find a new home for Rashford, but so far he remains a United player and looks set to return to pre-season training with the rest of the squad on Monday.

Marcus Rashford had a happier time of things at Villa Park, but his loan move did not become permanent (Image credit: Alamy)

The Independent write that Rashford 'wants to stake his place in the team' - but the removal of his squad number could be construed as United hammering home the point that he is not wanted.

Part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made clear that United need to cut their cloth considerably if they are to make the level of investment in revitalising the squad that they want to execute while staying within the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Rashford's wages and the level of transfer fee United believe they can command for his services make him a ripe target to be pushed towards the door alongside Jadon Sancho and Antony.

United are said to want £40m in exchange for Rashford's services - a figure that Villa shied from after narrowly missing out on the extra riches of Champions League football next season.