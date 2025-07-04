Manchester United report: Five first-team stars set to leave following Carrington demand
It's a mass exodus at Manchester United as INEOS make their stance clear
Manchester United have told five first-team stars they must seek new clubs.
Ruben Amorim, who reported back at Carrington earlier today, is still hoping to see at least 3 more new players before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season.
Matheus Cunha has arrived from Wolves, with Bryan Mbeumo's move from Brentford still undergoing the final key points. A further deal for Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa has also been talked up in recent days.
Manchester United tell FIVE players to seek new clubs this window
It's the news most of us already anticipated, but a clear message has been sent out that Ruben Amorim is no longer playing games. He needs cash to fund his rebuild at Old Trafford and without multiple exits, the banksheet looks worrying.
With Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof already gone, INEOS is looking to recoup some vital pennies to help refill Amorim's transfer kitty after £120m is set to be splashed on both Cunha and Mbeumo.
As per various sources, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have all been giving extended summer leave to find new clubs this summer.
Manchester United's players are due back at Carrington on Monday for pre-season testing, with it thought the quartet will not report back in a bid to help speed up the processes regarding their exits.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Rashford, firstly, continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, whilst Antony appears to be heading to Real Betis. Sancho has attracted interest from Juventus and Garnacho prefers to stay in the UK, with Chelsea and Arsenal both touted as possible destinations.
Malacia spent the second of the season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, but whether or not he would like to move back to the Netherlands remains to be seen.
In FourFourTwo's view, Amorim is right to begin his natural clearout and Carrington, and only then will we perhaps see performances rise up again at Manchester United.
The 40-year-old appears to be sticking to his three-at-the-back system, and signing Premier League-proven stars appears to be the order of the summer at Old Trafford
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.