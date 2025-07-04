Manchester United have told five first-team stars they must seek new clubs.

Ruben Amorim, who reported back at Carrington earlier today, is still hoping to see at least 3 more new players before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Matheus Cunha has arrived from Wolves, with Bryan Mbeumo's move from Brentford still undergoing the final key points. A further deal for Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa has also been talked up in recent days.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is hopeful INEOS can achieve at least 6-7 exits (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the news most of us already anticipated, but a clear message has been sent out that Ruben Amorim is no longer playing games. He needs cash to fund his rebuild at Old Trafford and without multiple exits, the banksheet looks worrying.

With Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof already gone, INEOS is looking to recoup some vital pennies to help refill Amorim's transfer kitty after £120m is set to be splashed on both Cunha and Mbeumo.

Manchester United have already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per various sources, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have all been giving extended summer leave to find new clubs this summer.

Manchester United's players are due back at Carrington on Monday for pre-season testing, with it thought the quartet will not report back in a bid to help speed up the processes regarding their exits.

Rashford, firstly, continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, whilst Antony appears to be heading to Real Betis. Sancho has attracted interest from Juventus and Garnacho prefers to stay in the UK, with Chelsea and Arsenal both touted as possible destinations.

Malacia spent the second of the season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, but whether or not he would like to move back to the Netherlands remains to be seen.

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia spent over 18 months out of action (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Amorim is right to begin his natural clearout and Carrington, and only then will we perhaps see performances rise up again at Manchester United.

The 40-year-old appears to be sticking to his three-at-the-back system, and signing Premier League-proven stars appears to be the order of the summer at Old Trafford