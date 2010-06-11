Parting Benitez donates to Hillsborough charity

The Spaniard, who left the Anfield club by mutual consent last week, was named as Jose Mourinho's replacement at European champions Inter Milan on Thursday.

Benitez returned the city this week to make the donation, 1,000 pounds for each of the supporters that died during a spectator crush at Sheffield's Hillsborough stadium at an FA Cup semi-final in 1989.

"The gesture was he wanted to do something for the fans and he knows Hillsborough is part of that," said chairwoman of the Hillsborough Families Support Group, Margaret Aspinall on the club website.

"He handed a cheque over and wished us all the best in the quest for the truth."

