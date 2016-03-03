Pastore thrilled to build momentum for Chelsea tie

Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Javier Pastore was thrilled as his team returned to winning ways against Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France, with their crucial clash at Chelsea fast approaching.

Laurent Blanc's men had seen their 36-match unbeaten run in Ligue 1 ended by Lyon on Sunday, but rediscovered their form in the cup on Wednesday, booking a place in semi-finals against Lorient.

Goals from Edinson Cavani, Marquinhos and Lucas Moura did the job in a 3-1 win, with the Champions League last-16 second leg at Stamford Bridge taking place next Wednesday.

Prior to the Chelsea game, PSG host Montpellier on Saturday in Ligue 1 and Pastore believes building momentum is crucial.

"It was a cup match and everyone wanted to win it," he told France3.

"The important thing was that we came out on top and now we are into the semis. For the confidence, it's great to have won.

"It's great for the team to win before we take on Chelsea, but we still have a match to take care of on Saturday."

Pastore is glad to be back on the pitch as he made a fourth appearance since returning from a month out due to calf and groin injuries.

The 26-year-old added: "Personally, I'm very happy to have played. I'm getting back into the rhythm."