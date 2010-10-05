Pavlyuchenko to miss Russia qualifiers

"Last night we made a decision that Pavlyuchenko will not travel with the squad to Dublin and Skopje," Advocaat told reporters following the team's training.

Advocaat said he would not risk Pavlyuchenko, who was substituted at half-time in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, in Friday's Group B qualifier against Ireland in Dublin or in Macedonia next Tuesday.

Advocaat has called up Zenit St Petersburg forward Alexander Bukharov to replace Pavlyuchenko and also added Rubin Kazan attacking midfielder Alan Kasayev to his 21-man squad.