Pearson: Leicester owners want me in charge

Pearson's men suffered a 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Tuesday, leaving them five points from safety with 13 league matches remaining.

The club denied reports that Pearson had been sacked following a touchline incident involving James McArthur in his team's loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Despite the problems, particularly on the field, Pearson believes the owners want to keep him in charge.

"They don't want to get rid of me. They don't want to get rid of me. I'm here..." he told a media conference.

"I had lunch with the owners today and sat behind them in the first half... there we are."

Pearson avoided an FA charge for the incident involving McArthur, who he appeared to choke on the sideline.

Asked he would have handled the situation differently, Pearson said no – and revealed he had spoken to the Palace midfielder.

"It was jovial, things happen quickly in games. I was scythed down, we had a little bit of banter," Pearson said.

"I actually spoke to him last night - he texted me. I was composing a text back and then I thought I'll ring him. I apologised.

"It was a friendly chat and I think the lad comes out with a lot of credit in terms of diffusing the situation.

"I suppose what it does do is further illustrate the scrutiny, the number of camera angles, you probably wouldn't get that in the divisions below."