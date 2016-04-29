Pellegrini concern over Toure fitness

Manchester City could be without Yaya Toure as well as David Silva for their Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid, according to Manuel Pellegrini.

Silva limped out of the first tie between the clubs on Tuesday, the Spain international withdrawn after 40 minutes of the 0-0 draw at Etihad Stadium.

Pellegrini does not expect to see the 30-year-old back for at least two weeks, but he could also be without Toure for the upcoming games.

The Ivorian missed the midweek clash due to a thigh injury, and City's manager is still unsure if the midfielder will be fit enough to play in Madrid.

"David has a small hamstring injury so he will not be fit for this week," Pellegrini told a news conference. "He needs two or three weeks to recover.

"Yaya starts working today – we'll see the way he improves through the weekend – we'll see if he's fit on Wednesday. He has some option."

The duo are Pellegrini's only injury concerns as they prepare to face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, though, with Raheem Sterling and Samir Nasri both making good progress.

He added: "All of the other players are fit.

"Samir worked this week without a problem - he will be in the squad list for Sunday.

"Raheem is just coming back from an important muscle injury which is why he's playing just some minutes. If we have the best of him for the next four or five games, we'll be happy."