Pellegrini hails improving City as quarter-final spot beckons

Manuel Pellegrini hailed Manchester City's improving form in the Champions League after they sealed a 3-1 victory away to Dynamo Kiev in the last 16.

Goals from Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Yaya Toure have given the Premier League side a commanding advantage to take back to the Etihad Stadium as they look to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in their history.

Pellegrini was delighted with the display and already has one eye on making waves in the last eight - though he warned the Dynamo tie is not over yet.

"We're very happy because it's a very good result. It's not finished, but I think, playing away with a two-goal difference is a good result," he told BT Sport.

"We missed a lot of chances, we maybe had some doubt when it was 2-1 but we finally scored a third goal.

"I think we pressed very well, we recovered the ball most of the time and we had at least three more chances in the first half when we pressed high.

"You never think it's finished but of course to have a third goal gives you a bit more confidence.

"It's important to improve every year in the Champions League. I said before the game that we were very unlucky to play against Barcelona in the last 16. Now, against Dynamo, I hope we can reach one stage more. When you get to the quarter-final, with the eight best teams in Europe, anything can happen."

City's focus now turns to the League Cup final with Liverpool on Sunday and Pellegrini is keen to begin preparations as soon as possible as they look to lift the first major trophy of the English campaign.

"From tomorrow we'll think about the final because it's very important to win a trophy at this moment of the season," he added. "Then we must return to the Premier League."