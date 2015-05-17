Pellegrini hoping Milner will stay at City

Manuel Pellegrini hopes Manchester City officials can convince James Milner to sign a contract extension and remain at the club beyond this season.

Milner's eighth goal of the season helped Pellegrini's side beat Swansea City 4-2 on Sunday in the Premier League, a display that left the Chilean singing his praises.

However, with the England international nearing the end of his current deal, Pellegrini faces a battle to keep the 29-year-old, with Liverpool reported to be leading the chase for his signature.

"Yes, of course [I want him to stay]," said Pellegrini. "He's a very important player for us.

"It's [new contract] a decision that James must take at the end of the season, what is better for his future?

"I always say he is an important player for our team because he plays in different positions and he is an intelligent player.

"He always gives 100 per cent. Milner can play in 10 different positions and always do it well."

The versatile midfielder moved to the Etihad Stadium in August 2010 and has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at the club.