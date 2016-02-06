Pellegrini rallies City fans after Guardiola appointment

Manuel Pellegrini struck a defiant chord in his matchday programme notes ahead of Manchester City's top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Pellegrini addressed City's home supporters in print for the first time since announcing he would step down from his post at the end of the season and the club's confirmation that Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola will take the reins.

The League Cup finalists enter Saturday's match three points behind Leicester in the Premier League standings and face FA Cup and Champions League last-16 ties against Chelsea and Dynamo Kiev later this month.

Pellegrini insisted that his commitment in pursuing these four honours will not waver despite his long-term employment status.

"Don't have any doubt that, until the last days, I will work with all my efforts to win trophies in the style and with the attractive football that our fans deserve," he wrote

"My future is my present, we are together trying to win this game and focus only on what we are doing.

"We have four trophies to aim for."