Manchester City report: Full agreement for transfer confirmed, ahead of Pep Guardiola's risky next move

Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement which could see an experienced player depart the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s squad appeared to be listing under the strain at times last season, and have already dispensed with the likes of 34-year-old Kevin De Bruyne and 35-year-old Kyle Walker this summer.

The Manchester club are now closing in on another big decision that could see them swap an older head for a younger recruit, in arguably the most important position on the pitch.

Manchester City clear the way for academy graduate return

Ederson didn't have his most straightforward campaign between the sticks for City last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last season was not goalkeeper Ederson’s best in sky blue; the goalkeeper was at one point dropped from Guardiola’s starting XI. As such, City appear to have been entertaining offers for the Brazilian in recent weeks.

Turkish outlet Sabah reported Guardiola's side had accepted a €10m bid from Galatasaray for their current first-choice stopper, but were struggling to reach Ederson’s supposedly significant salary demands.

Ederson was at fault as City crashed out of the Champions League against Real Madrid last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, a fresh update via Haber Sarikirmizi has claimed a pay packet below the €10m-per-year mark has now been agreed with the goalkeeper.

It has been reported by the likes of ESPN that City will turn their attention to Burnley's James Trafford to potentially replace Ederson. Trafford has also been a longstanding target for Newcastle United, whose summer window is off to a rocky start.

The 22-year-old spent eight years with City's academy and is said to prefer a move back to the Etihad, according to The Guardian.

Trafford impressed in the Championship last term, conceding just 16 goals as Burnley were automatically promoted with 100 points. His only previous Premier League season was a difficult campaign which ended with the Clarets' relegation which saw him concede 62 times in 28 games.

City are looking into the possibility of re-signing former Etihad academy goalkeeper James Trafford (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Trafford represents a risk for City, opting for a goalkeeper lacking the experience Ederson currently boasts.

But Guardiola’s side will know few custodians on the market as well as Trafford from his time in Manchester.

He may need a settling-in period to take on such a big role, but a move appears likely with Burnley seemingly resigned to losing the future England No.1.

Trafford is valued at €22m, according to Transfermarkt.