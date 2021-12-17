Pep Guardiola cleared to travel with Man City after negative Covid test
By PA Staff published
Pep Guardiola has been cleared to travel with the Manchester City squad to Newcastle for Sunday’s Premier League game.
The City boss cancelled his scheduled press conference earlier on Friday after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test result and had been waiting for the result of a follow-up PCR test.
Had that proved positive, Guardiola would have missed the trip to St James’ Park and also the home game against Leicester on Boxing Day during self-isolation.
The boss has spoken ahead of this weekend's trip to Newcastle United! 👇— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 17, 2021
But City confirmed to the PA news agency on Friday evening that the Spaniard had now tested negative and was able to travel.
