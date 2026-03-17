Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres netted in the Gunners' 2-0 win over Everton at the weekend

Watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen today as the Gunners look to get the job done after last week's draw in Germany, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Arsenal are looking to secure their passage to the quarter-finals after leaving it late to earn a point at the BayArena last week.

Kai Havertz's late penalty cancelled out Robert Andrich's opener and Mikel Arteta's side will be well up for this one after beating Everton at the weekend.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen for free

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play. The match is also available on the Virgin Media Two TV channel.

Stream the Champions League Free with Virgin Media Play In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen. All you need is a simple account, and you'll be good to go – no subscription required.

Watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere

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How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UK

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in the US

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Preview

Mikel Arteta's side left it late to oversee Everton at the Emirates at the weekend, a result that was made even sweeter as Manchester City dropped points at West Ham United.

Max Dowman's breakaway goal captured the headlines, as the teenager rose to stardom overnight by netting for the first time in his senior career.

Jurrien Timber suffered a first-half injury against the Toffees and won't play any part in the second leg on Tuesday evening.

The Dutchman joins Martin Odegaard (knee) and Mikel Merino (foot) who are both sidelined, but Leandro Trossard is in line to be recalled to the matchday squad.

Leverkusen enjoyed a spirited 1-1 draw with league leaders Bayern Munich at the weekend in the Bundesliga, in a game where both Nicolas Jackson and Luis Diaz were sent off.

Kasper Hjulmand's men have now drawn five of their last six games in all competitions, although another draw won't be enough in London, with the tie forced to be settled on the night.

They will have to be at their very best to eliminate the competition's favourites and must do without Aleix Garcia (head) and Martin Terrier (ankle), who were both forced off against Bayern.

Mark Flekken (knee), Loic Bade (hamstring), Arthur (ligament) and Lucas Vazquez (calf) are all still sidelined for the German giants.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen

FourFourTwo thinks Arsenal will turn on the style and win comfortably at the Emirates Stadium.