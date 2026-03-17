Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Free Streams: TV Info, Kick-Off time as Gunners chase a Champions League quarter-final spot
Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at the BayArena last week and will be looking to assert dominance on home soil
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen today as the Gunners look to get the job done after last week's draw in Germany, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
• Date: Tuesday 17 March 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET
• Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
• FREE STREAM: Virgin Media Play (IRE)
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN
Arsenal are looking to secure their passage to the quarter-finals after leaving it late to earn a point at the BayArena last week.
Kai Havertz's late penalty cancelled out Robert Andrich's opener and Mikel Arteta's side will be well up for this one after beating Everton at the weekend.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen for free
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play. The match is also available on the Virgin Media Two TV channel.
Stream the Champions League Free with Virgin Media Play
In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen. All you need is a simple account, and you'll be good to go – no subscription required.
Watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere
A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.
Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Virgin Media Play
🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to £50)
How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UK
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.
Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.
SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard
Watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in the US
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.
Watch the Champions League on Paramount+
CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.
SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26
How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen live through Stan Sport.
Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Preview
Mikel Arteta's side left it late to oversee Everton at the Emirates at the weekend, a result that was made even sweeter as Manchester City dropped points at West Ham United.
Max Dowman's breakaway goal captured the headlines, as the teenager rose to stardom overnight by netting for the first time in his senior career.
Jurrien Timber suffered a first-half injury against the Toffees and won't play any part in the second leg on Tuesday evening.
The Dutchman joins Martin Odegaard (knee) and Mikel Merino (foot) who are both sidelined, but Leandro Trossard is in line to be recalled to the matchday squad.
- More: Arsenal chasing 'the next Pedri' with €20m bid confirmed: report
- Read now: Martin Odegaard exclusive with Guillem Balague for FourFourTwo: 'I believe this is going to be our year'
- Extra: If Arsenal win the Premier League, it will be one of the finest achievements of any team in the last decade – and Fabian Hurzeler's comments prove it
Leverkusen enjoyed a spirited 1-1 draw with league leaders Bayern Munich at the weekend in the Bundesliga, in a game where both Nicolas Jackson and Luis Diaz were sent off.
Kasper Hjulmand's men have now drawn five of their last six games in all competitions, although another draw won't be enough in London, with the tie forced to be settled on the night.
They will have to be at their very best to eliminate the competition's favourites and must do without Aleix Garcia (head) and Martin Terrier (ankle), who were both forced off against Bayern.
Mark Flekken (knee), Loic Bade (hamstring), Arthur (ligament) and Lucas Vazquez (calf) are all still sidelined for the German giants.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Arsenal 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen
FourFourTwo thinks Arsenal will turn on the style and win comfortably at the Emirates Stadium.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.