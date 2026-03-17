How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid for FREE: Live stream info, TV channel and preview for huge game at the Etihad Stadium

Can Man City achieve the unthinkable against Real at the Etihad Stadium?

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid today as this huge last 16 second leg is favouring the Spanish giants at present, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Manchester City have worked to do after being beaten by a Federico Valverde hat-trick last week in Spain. They will be looking back on their iconic 4-0 win in 2023 for inspiration.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are in the driving seat and will be confident heading to Manchester, with a quarter-final place in their sights. Real Madrid have never thrown away a 3-0 first-leg lead in a major European knockout tie, so the onus is really on the Cityzens.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Man City vs Real Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Man City vs Real Madrid for free?

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Watch Man City vs Real Madrid from anywhere

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How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid in the UK

Real Madrid vs Man City will be shown live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

Daniel Sturridge, Wayne Rooney and Clarence Seedorf will be talking you through the action as it happens.

Get Prime Video for the UCL Amazon Prime Video comes as part of a general Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month. For those not bothered about free deliveries on your internet shopping, you can get a standalone Prime Video plan for £5.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid in the US

Man City vs Real Madrid will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+, courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Real Madrid live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Man City vs Real Madrid: Preview

Pep Guardiola went bold and opted to give his players the day off before their huge clash with Real Madrid earlier this week.

The Cityzens drew 1-1 with West Ham on Saturday night, which leaves them with a huge hill to climb if they are to chase down Arsenal and deny them the Premier League title.

Erling Haaland has now gone seven games without a goal and that is simply unheard of for a player of his talents. He is still expected to start in this one.

Josko Gvardiol remains sidelined with a tibial fracture, while Rico Lewis is unavailable due to an ankle injury.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Real Madrid can put it in cruise control, having done their damage in the first leg, thanks to a first career hat-trick from Valvedre.

Real fans haven't had a lot to cheer about this season, but winning yet another European Cup would go a long way to helping those woes.

Still four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, they did hammer Elche 4-1 at the weekend in perfect preparation for this one, thanks to strikes from Antonio Rudiger, Valverde, Dean Huijsen and Arda Guler.

Real Madrid remain without Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham - both expected to miss out after sustaining knee and hamstring injuries, respectively, having also been unavailable for the first leg.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 2-2 Real Madrid

FourFourTwo says City will charge into a two-goal lead, before Real end the tie with a brace of their own.