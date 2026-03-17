How to watch Chelsea vs PSG: Live Streaming & TV Info as European Champions head to Stamford Bridge

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice to help PSG earn a 5-2 first-leg success last week

Watch Chelsea vs PSG today as the Blues look to overturn a tricky first-leg defeat against Luis Enrique's side, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Chelsea have work to do on home soil after PSG flexed their muscles late on to win 5-2 in last week's first leg.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice late on to help bolster the margin of victory and the Blues are right up against it in this one.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs PSG online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs PSG from anywhere

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How to watch Chelsea vs PSG in the UK

Chelsea vs PSG will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Guess the Round of 16 second leg and play against your friends

Watch Chelsea vs PSG in the US

Chelsea vs PSG will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Chelsea vs PSG in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs PSG live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Chelsea vs PSG: Preview

Chelsea didn't exactly prepare for this one in the best possible way, losing 1-0 against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Anthony Gordon's solitary goal was the only difference between the two sides, as Liam Rosenior's side were beaten again, which was a damaging blow to their top-four hopes.

They have three goals to overturn in this one and it must be said that beating the reigning Champions League holders isn't going to be easy by any stretch.

Estevao Willian is back from a hamstring issue, but Reece James is sidelined with a similar problem, one that could see him unavailable for a few weeks.

PSG turned it on inside the final stages at the Parc des Princes last week with Georgian star Kvaratskhelia netting twice with two superb finishes.

Not playing in Ligue 1 at the weekend will have also helped their fitness issues, with that break allowing a few of Enrique's side extra time to get back for this huge contest in London.

Only Fabian Ruiz (knee) and 18-year-old winger Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring) are expected to miss out, with Ousmane Dembele now back to full fitness.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 1-2 PSG

FourFourTwo can't see PSG letting their healthy buffer slip and we expect another win for the Parisians on Tuesday.