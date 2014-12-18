Peru Primera: Sporting Cristal 0 Juan Aurich 0

Juan Aurich had fought back for a 2-2 draw at home in the first leg, scoring twice in the last five minutes, but neither they nor Cristal could find the win that would have secured the title on Wednesday.

The Peruvian top flight does not use aggregate scores or away goals to decide their finals, so after two draws a third leg will be required, which will go to extra time or penalties if needed.

Juan Aurich will host Sporting Cristal in the third leg on Sunday.

Cristal, who won the Clausura, are looking for their first overall championship since 2012, while Juan Aurich - the Apertura champions - last won the Primera Division in 2011.