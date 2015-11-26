Pioli eyes improvement after Lazio qualify for last 32

Stefano Pioli quickly turned his attention to Serie A after Lazio qualified for the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday, with the coach demanding improvement domestically.

Lazio advanced to the next round as Group G winners after defeating last season's finalists Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 3-1.

Antonio Candreva, Marco Parolo and Filip Djordjevic were all on target as the Italian capital club extended their unbeaten run in the Europa League through five matches.

Lazio's form in Europe is in complete contrast to Serie A, where they have lost six of 13 games to languish in eighth position amid an inconsistent start to the season.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Pioli said: "In Serie A we are distracted in some situations and you cannot afford that in Italy.

"Qualifying for the next round is a good result, it's only the first step, but we want to do well in Serie A too and above all improve the unsatisfying performances. We lack consistency.

"The statistics speak clearly and are positive, because in Europe we allow fewer shots to our opponents, fewer crosses and fewer opportunities. We are set out well, but lack the focus not to concede a goal.

"It's not an issue of mentality or attitude. We just need more consistency to rediscover our confidence and enthusiasm. We must believe in our work. Now we have to climb up the Serie A table so we can qualify for Europe again next season."

The Lazio coach also confirmed Ravel Morrison will face sanctions from the club after departing from the team camp prematurely, despite not being given permission to do so.

"Morrison asked for a special permission which was not granted to him, but he still left the camp so the club will definitely take action," Pioli said.