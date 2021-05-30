Pitso: We deserved Caf Super Cup title

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane says he will do his best to fulfil the club's supports dreams after clinching his fourth trophy with the Egyptian giants.

The Red Devils claimed their seventh Caf Super Cup title after beating Moroccon side RS Berkane 2-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Friday evening.

Two second-half goals from Mohamed Sherif and Salah Mohsen were enough for the Red Eagles to secure the prestigious title.

Mosimane was delighted to have added another piece of silverware to his name but after he encouraged his players during half time break to stick to their own gameplan they found the back of the net twice in the second half.

'I think we started very well in the first 15 to 20 minutes and we showed what we can do. After that, we lost our shape tactically,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'I told our players during half-time that we need to play like we used to do. Once we played proper football on the ground we were able to score.

'After scoring the first goal, we had several chances and we were able to score the second goal, that’s normal.

'We are a big team and our fans always demand the maximum from the players. They wanted the Caf Super Cup title and then after the game, they demanded the CAF Champions League trophy.

'The fans' dreams have no end and I will do my best to make them happy.'