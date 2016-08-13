Pjanic could be one of world's best, declares Allegri

Juventus' Miralem Pjanic has the potential to become one of the world's best deep-lying playmakers, according to coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international joined Juve in the close-season for a reported €38million fee after spending five years at Roma, used predominantly as an attacking midfielder.

However, since joining Juve, the talented midfielder has been used in a deeper role by Allegri, who continues to look for an heir to Andrea Pirlo following his departure in 2015.

And Allegri believes that Pjanic will eventually become a world star in that position.

"He [Pjanic] seems like Hernanes, who last year had never played in front of the defence and now looks like a totally different player," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I think Pjanic will become one of the best in the world in that position."

The major talking point from Juve's close-season has been the world-record sale of Paul Pogba to Manchester United and Allegri now has the task of replacing the Frenchman.

Numerous players have been linked, but Allegri is looking for someone technical and with the right mentality.

He added: "The important thing is that the player is talented, technically gifted and has the character to play for Juventus. The market closes on August 31 and the club has done very well so far.

"We don't need a new striker, as there would be no point signing someone inferior to the level we already have."