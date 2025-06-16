Ranked! The 10 best central midfielders in the world

Football is built around the best central midfielders in the world – you know how the old cliches go: centre-forwards who win you games and defences win you leagues… yet there is no denying the impact of the men in the middle of the park.

We're in an intriguing era in which many of the best players in the world right now are all-action CMs, from box-to-box midfielders to deep-lying playmakers – and in an area of increased physicality and more football than ever, the competition to be the best has never been this strong.

So, who defines this role right now? Let's delve into the list…

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best central midfielders in the world

Here at FourFourTwo, we assembled an esteemed expert panel, with the likes of European football expert Julien Laurens, Breaking the Lines' chief editor Zach Lowy, freelance analyst/scout Ben Mattinson and Scouted co-founders Phil Costa and Tom Curren asked for their rankings of the best players in the world in their opinion right now.

We asked our experts to award between one and 10 points to the best no.8s on Earth right now – rather than more attacking or defensive players, with no.6s and no.10s fitting into our lists of the best defensive midfielders in the world and the best attacking midfielders in the world, respectively – while adding minimal points for players who rank highest for statistical metrics across Europe, such as progressive passing and duel-winning.

We asked for our expert panel to consider general ability and current form as the biggest criteria, with recent historical performance over the last couple of years a factor, too. 25 midfielders were nominated, with several others moved to the attacking midfielder or defensive midfielder categeory – beyond our top 10, the five-highest ranked also receive an honourable mention below, while all values are courtesy of Transfermarkt and correct as of June 2025.

The full list

10. Gavi

Gavi has been a standout La Masia product in the last decade (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Barcelona

Date of birth: August 5 2004 (20)

National team: Spain

Value: €60.00m

Spanish midfielder Gavi made waves when he broke into Barcelona’s first team at just 17 years old, displaying a maturity in possession far beyond his years.

Such is his early breakthrough, it feels like the 20-year-old has already been around for a significant time, despite being at an age where many players are only just climbing out of academy systems.

His is a cautionary tale, with Barca and Spain relying too heavily on Gavi as a teenager; they thought they’d found their answer at home, but his intense thrust into the senior spotlight ended in tears when he suffered a complete ACL tear.

Working hard in recovery, the young midfielder still has almost his entire career ahead of him, with plenty of progression to make.

9. Tijjani Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders has become one of the best midfielders in the world in Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Manchester City

Date of birth: July 29 1998 (26)

National team: Netherlands

Value: €50.00m

Recently signed by Manchester City, Tijjani Reijnders has enjoyed a rapid rise in the past couple of years, thanks to his creativity, vision, and box-to-box energy.

A product of the AZ Alkmaar academy, he developed into a pivotal player for the Eredivisie giants before moving to Milan in 2023. Reijnders is a powerhouse with crisp passing, intelligent movement, and also possesses a keen eye for goal from midfield.

It's quite obvious why Pep Guardiola signed him: he is essentially his new Ilkay Gundogan.

Reijnders' technical finesse, work rate, and ability to break lines make him a modern, dynamic midfielder Matthew Holt

The comparisons are obvious: Reijnders is only just approaching his peak but is already suited to all phases of the game, capable of picking up the ball in build-up, measuring the pace of a game or finishing moves off.

His technical finesse, work rate, and ability to break lines make him a modern, dynamic midfielder well-suited to high-tempo, possession-based football.

8. Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong is approaching peak age (Image credit: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Barcelona

Date of birth: May 12 1997 (27)

National team: Netherlands

Value: €45.00m

Plenty was expected of Frenkie De Jong upon his move to Barcelona from Ajax – it's fair to say that he's not reached the lofty heights expected of him, though.

But the arrival of Hansi Flick, and seemingly finding consistent fitness, has seen him show the world why Barça paid €75 million for him in 2019. His first touch is immaculate, it sticks to him like velcro and he can find a pass at any stage of the game.

He has quite a slight figure, but he holds his own in duels and runs the show as a lone defensive midfielder. He’s quite simply a phenomenal midfielder.

7. Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella has been one of the best in the world for years (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Inter Milan

Date of birth: February 7 1997 (28)

National team: Italy

Value: €80.00m

For both Inter Milan and Italy, Barella is a central figure who epitomises everything that’s great about the Italian game.

Willing to do the hard yards and get stuck into a tackle when needed, in the blink of an eye, the 28-year-old can flick from a feisty midfield marshal to an eloquent central provider, painting pictures with his passes like the Italian artists who have gone before him in that role.

With two Scudetti for club and a Euros for country to his name, the one clear omission from Barella’s trophy cabinet is a Champions League: reaching the final in two of the past three seasons, it’s a feat tantalisingly close to his grasp.

6. Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz has been reborn this season (Image credit: Franco Arland - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Date of birth: April 3 1996 (29)

National team: Spain

Value: €40.00m

Not many midfielders are as silky as Fabian Ruiz is, especially when it comes to understanding your way around the football pitch.

The PSG man seemingly has a sixth sense when knowing exactly what to do at any given moment: Ruiz has immaculate ball control, and is idolised by fellow countryman and current boss Luis Enrique at PSG. A fantastic passer of the ball, Ruiz can dictate and spring attacks in just seconds, with his long passing something to be admired.

“He is one of the best players I have in midfield, for the way he plays with his teammates, between the lines, and off the ball,” Luis Enrique said. Praise does not come much higher.

5. Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes transformed Newcastle with his signing (Image credit: Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Newcastle United

Date of birth: November 16 1997 (27)

National team: Brazil

Value: €80.00m

Every team has that one player you hate to watch, but would love to have him on your side. For most with a Premier League affiliation, Bruno Guimaraes almost certainly fits the bill.

A nitty-gritty midfield,er there is nothing Bruno G loves more than to get stuck right in with rough-and-ready challenges that leaves supporters with fire in their bellies. Part of one of Europe’s most industrious midfield threes, the Brazilian is completed by Joelinton and Sandro Tonali but it is the former Lyon man who often knows where the back of the net is at crucial intervals.

Approaching the 50-mark for goal contributions for Newcastle, Eddie Howe has created a monster that will be no doubt a menace in the Champions League next season.

4. Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is ever-reliable at Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Real Madrid

Date of birth: July 22 1998 (26)

National team: Uruguay

Value: €130.00m

Not many can say they work as hard on the football pitch than Federico Valverde. Mr versatile, having slotted in at full-back for Real Madrid in recent months, the Uruguayan seems to be simply adding another string to his bow, as if he ever needed to do so anyway.

Valverde has incredible acceleration and sprint speed for a central midfielder, and that helps him shift into another gear when required. A jack of all trades, the former Penarol man also has a keen eye for finding the net, as seen by some of his remarkable long-range efforts that can also leave goalkeepers rooted to the spot in Spain and beyond.

A team player, every club needs a man who can put his hand to anything, and it seems Real have their own Mr Dependable.

3. Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has become world-class at Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

INF (Image credit: Future) Club: Liverpool

Date of birth: December 24 1998 (26)

National team: Argentina

Value: €100.00m

With his hybrid name, a mix of Scotland and Argentina, Alexis Mac Allister is suitably hard-working and creative, a mix of industry and guile. The Liverpool midfielder has established himself as a key player at Anfield, first under Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot.

Mac Allister has also shone internationally, winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. An excellent passer with an impressive ability to read the game and an eye for goal, it’s no surprise that he has become a world-class midfielder over the last few years.

2. Declan Rice

Declan Rice's move to no.8 has been pheonmenal for Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Arsenal

Date of birth: January 14 1999 (26)

National team: England

Value: €120.00m

When Declan Rice signed for Arsenal, the expectation was that the England international would sit at the base of the midfield as a no.6, anchoring and sweeping up play.

But Rice’s development into one of the best box-to-box threats in the world has been simply astounding, with Arsenal failing to lose a ‘Big Six’ clash since spending £105 million on him.

Rice is integral to Arsenal off the ball, allowing Mikel Arteta to use press high with perhaps the best duel-winner in the world in his court – but Rice’s on-the-ball ability has flourished since his cross-capital switch. He’s now a consistent goal threat, able to stride up the pitch in regularly in transition and he’s a set-piece deliverer for the Gunners, as evidenced by those two free-kicks against Real Madrid.

Rice’s development has been astounding, with Arsenal failing to lose a ‘Big Six’ clash since he signed Mark White

Above his athleticism and ball-striking though, perhaps the thing that made Rice Arsenal's record signing is his mentality. He is a born leader and drags team-mates to war with him: if you have Rice on your side, you have a chance, no matter the game state.

He'll be integral to England next summer at the World Cup.

1. Pedri

Pedri has been outstanding this season (Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Barcelona

Date of birth: November 25 2002 (22)

National team: Spain

Value: €140.00m

There was a worry with Pedri that he’d been exposed to far too much senior football far too soon, having become integral to club and country as a teenager. He struggled with fitness issues for a while, with Ansu Fati’s decline a cautionary tale that Barcelona and Spain perhaps hadn’t learned from.

While Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have stolen all the headlines this season for Barcelona though, Pedri’s return to greatness has been arguably the most satisfying thing about another La Liga title heading to Catalonia.

The 22-year-old’s ability to conduct a midfield is bewitching: he’s a stunningly good passer, can shift gears to unlock defences and he’s positionally intuitive: he’s obvious he was brought up in the shadows of Xavi and Iniesta. That he isn’t La Masia-educated only adds to the wonder of Pedri.

It's a miracle that Pedri had nothing to do with La Masia. Graham Hunter

“It's a miracle that Pedri had nothing to do with La Masia,” Spanish football expert Graham Hunter tells FourFourTwo. “But from the first moment he set foot in the club, he played and he performed as if he'd spent 10 years in La Masia. And that's just an outright miracle.

“I think of the fact that he went on trial at Real Madrid and they said, ‘No, thank you.’ I mean, football is packed full of crazy stories like that, but that seems to me to be literally indigestible.”

Honourable mentions

These five players only just missed out on a shot in our top 10…

Image 1 of 5 Granit Xhaka in action against Wolfsburg (Image credit: Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images) Granit Xhaka While Xhaka received a couple of nominations from our experts, he was boosted into the top 15 by phenomenal stats: only Joshua Kimmich ranks higher in Europe's top five leagues for passes into the final third, with only Kimmich and Pedri ranking ahead of the Swiss regista for progressive passes. Warren Zaire-Emery in action against Atletico Madrid (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) Warren Zaire-Emery Zaire-Emery was unlucky not to play more in PSG's stunning Treble-winning season: the youngster is a complete midfielder in the engine room and would get into most other teams in Europe. Andrey Santos while on loan at Strasbourg (Image credit: Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Andrey Santos A stunning breakout season in France with Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg has catapuled Santos onto the scene: now can he establish himself in the Premier League? Joelinton celebrates a goal against Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images) Joelinton Eddie Howe's reworking of Joelinton from striker flop to one of the most terrifying midfielders in England has been outstanding: the Brazilian is integral to Newcastle for his athleticism. Curtis Jones in action against Bayer Leverkusen (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images) Curtis Jones Jones has been outstanding since Arne Slot arrived at Liverpool, showing intelligence, movement and composure in the Reds midfield: he seems a shoo-in for the World Cup next year.

