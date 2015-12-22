Platini 'kicked in the teeth' by FIFA ban

Suspended UEFA president Michel Platini says he has been "kicked in the teeth" after being banned from football-related activity for eight years by FIFA.

The Frenchman is to appeal the decision handed down by the world governing body's Independent Ethics Committee on Monday to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The UEFA chief and FIFA president Sepp Blatter were both initially given 90-day suspensions by FIFA in October.

The sanctions relate to an alleged "disloyal payment" of two million Swiss francs made by FIFA to Platini in 2011.

Both men deny any wrongdoing but the Independent Ethics Committee ruled there was not sufficient evidence to support the legality of the payment, stating the pair's assertions of an oral agreement were "not convincing".

And Platini told AFP on Tuesday: "I will fight. But then I'll take my responsibilities according to what happens.

"I'm fighting against this injustice, from one court to another.

"But there you go, in the meantime, my name has been dragged through the mud in the press.

"Whatever happens, my reputation has been sullied, I've been kicked in the teeth."