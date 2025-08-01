Chelsea snatch highly-rated 19-goal England youngster from London rivals
Chelsea have signed one of London's most highly-rated young talents after a spell with their city rivals
Chelsea's first-team recruitment has been a contentious topic ever since Todd Boehly took charge of the Stamford Bridge club back in 2022.
The Blues have signed a multitude of players, not all of whom have been roaring successes, whilst their spending has been called into question by fans of rival clubs.
At youth level, Chelsea have always been smart recruiters, capable of offering improved packages to youngsters throughout academy football in the United Kingdom.
Chelsea land 19-goal England youth international
That appears no different in 2025 as Enzo Maresca's side have managed to land an England youth international who arrives highly-rated, from a London rival.
Previously of Crystal Palace, 18-year-old forward Jesse Derry has signed for Chelsea after the expiry of his deal at Selhurst Park.
Initially joining up with the Under-21 setup at Chelsea's Cobham training base, Derry will continue his development under the watchful eye of the Blues' academy bosses before potentially graduating to the first-team setup.
A right-winger with 19 goals in 23 appearances for Palace in the U18 Premier League South last season, Derry was called up to England's Under-19 squad over the summer.
The 18-year-old scored twice at the 2025 UEFA Under-19 European Championship. Derry's first goal at this particular youth international age group came in a 5-5 draw with Germany whilst at the tournament.
England did not make it out of the group stage, however, after losing 4-2 to the Netherlands in their final group game, a match Derry also found the net in having come off the bench.
The teenager also happens to be son of former Crystal Palace, Portsmouth, Leeds United and Queens' Park Rangers midfielder Shaun Derry.
Derry Jnr. has described the move on social media as, "a dream come true to join the world champions".
