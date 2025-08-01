Kieran Trippier takes aim at Sunderland and their fans ahead of Newcastle United's derby day double-header

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has goaded Sunderland supporters ahead of this season's Tyne-Wear derby double header.

The experienced full-back was speaking at a Q&A event in South Korea alongside teammates Fabian Schar and Sandro Tonali when he was asked about the prospect of the Tyne-Wear derby returning in the league for the first time since 2015-16.

Trippier was part of the Newcastle team which defeated Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup during 2023-24 campaign.

Kieran Trippier taunts local rivals Sunderland

Trippier has been a regular for Newcastle in their revival under Eddie Howe

The former Atletico Madrid defender has pulled no punches in declaring his hopes for the new season.

"I hope there's no children here [at the event] but the amount of s**t that I got off them last time, I can't wait to beat them again to be honest with you.

Sunderland celebrated promotion back to the Premier League last season

"Looking forward to playing them, I think it's good for the city as well. It's good for them [Sunderland] to get promoted but it would also be nice to see them get relegated as well," he said.

Trippier completed 90 minutes against the Black Cats last time out as two Alexander Isak strikes and a Dan Ballard own goal helped the Geordies deliver a precious derby victory.

Newcastle have not beaten Sunderland in the league since August 2011 when a Ryan Taylor free-kick at the Stadium of Light made all the difference for then-boss Alan Pardew's side.

Wearsiders taunt Newcastle fans with their 'six-in-a-row' jibe, alluding to the fact Sunderland won six straight Premier League Tyne-Wear derbies between April 2013 and October 2015.



Newcastle dropped out of the top flight in 2016 but bounced back immediately with a Championship title triumph in 2016-17.

The Black Cats followed their Tyneside counterparts down the Premier League plughole that same season, heading down to League One before eventually returning to the Premier League this past season via the Championship play-offs.