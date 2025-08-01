Arsenal report: Agreed transfer blocked by knee injury, with January move now more likely

Arsenal have been told that one potential transfer this summer may not be completed, due to a knee injury.

The Gunners have been busy this summer adding depth to their squad, with six signings through the door so far in the form of Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres.

Manager Mikel Arteta still wants to add another attacker to his side before the window closes, however, with the start of the season now just around the corner.

Arsenal told that January is likelier for transfer following knee injury

Viktor Gyokeres recently signed for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Arsenal have been active with incomings, sales have yet to materialise at the same pace, with sporting director Andrea Berta yet to move on a major player for any kind of significant fee.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus have all been touted for exits, with the Gunners needing to raise capital in order to bring in Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Arsenal want to sign Eberechi Eze (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it has been claimed that Gabriel Jesus has agreed to a departure from North London after an injury-ravaged three seasons, Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has shed further light on the situation.

Speaking on his YouTube channel via a report from Sport Witness, Nicola has affirmed that Jesus' potential return to Brazil has “no real movement” due to the anterior cruciate ligament injury he picked up in the FA Cup in January.

With the striker's former side, Palmeiras, unable to afford him, Flamengo are linked with a move.– but Nicolas has poured cold water on a move for the Arsenal star, noting that Big Mengo, “are looking for a striker for now, not for a few months down the line.”

FourFourTwo understands that a January move could be preferable – though a loan deal could be explored that allows Jesus to rehabilitate.

Gabriel Jesus has been ravaged by injuries (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should Arsenal fail to move the Brazilian on, Arteta will likely have seven first-team forwards in the shape of Gyokeres, Jesus, Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and one of Trossard or Eze.

Jesus is worth €32 million, according to Transfermarkt.