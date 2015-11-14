Platini offers sympathy over 'acts of blind barbarity' in Paris

Suspended UEFA president Michel Platini has offered his condolences to victims of the Paris terror attacks.

According to the latest figures released by French officials, Friday night's series of what appear to be co-ordinated attacks killed 129 people and left a further 99 critically injured.

The Gate J section of the Stade de France was the target of bomb blasts during France's 2-0 friendly victory over Germany, with three deaths confirmed after the match.

"I would like to express my deep sorrow and profound indignation at such acts of blind barbarity," Platini said in a statement.

"I would also like to offer my condolences to the families of the victims and I hope for a prompt recovery to the wounded."

All UEFA-sanctioned matches over the coming days, including the Euro 2016 play-offs, will be preceded by a minute's silence, while teams involved in these fixtures will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect.