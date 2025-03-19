Ian Wright slams pitch as 'f*****g disgrace' for Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Ian Wright didn't pull his punches when it came to the surface Arsenal had to endure against Real Madrid

Ian Wright, football pundit and former footballer looks on before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 7, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Ian Wright was fuming with the pitch that Arsenal had to endure (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Women’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg between Arsenal and Real Madrid was marred by yet more controversy surrounding the quality of the playing surfaces in women’s football.

Arsenal lost 2-0 at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, where Real Madrid’s men’s reserves play, with Linda Caicedo and Athenea giving the Spanish side a two-goal lead heading into the return leg at the Emirates next week.

After the game, there were numerous complaints within the footballing world about the standard of the turf, and how this impacted both sides.

Ian Wright slams Real Madrid pitch

Ian Wright bemoans the state of the Real Madrid pitch

Ian Wright bemoans the state of the Real Madrid pitch (Image credit: @wrightyofficial on Instagram)

Ian Wright, who scored 185 goals for Arsenal, took to social media to criticise the conditions in Spain, which were made worse by heavy rain.

Wright said: “Watching the Champions League quarter-final. Real Madrid's pitch - this is worse than Derby's pitch the other day in the Conti Cup final.

Mariona Caldentey of Arsenal runs with the ball under pressure from Sheila Garcia of Real Madrid during the UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Finals First Leg match between Real Madrid CF and Arsenal FC at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on March 18, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Mariona Caldentey in action for Arsenal (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“This is a f***ing disgrace, the pitches these girls have to play on.”

Wright was referring to Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City at Pride Park last Saturday.

After the win Chelsea manager, Sonia Bompastor, said: “I'm not sure if it was a men's final game it would be the same. We just need to make sure we have the best facilities and grass to play the games.”

Following Arsenal’s first-leg loss others bemoaned the failure to match the standards of the football to the quality of the surface.

'This pitch is awful'

Lucy Ward

Lucy Ward slammed the pitch, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I'm watching players who usually deal with the ball well, struggle to come to terms with it in these first 10 minutes, this pitch is awful,” said former Leeds striker Lucy Ward, on TNT Sports.

Arsenal coach Renee Slegers, who was appointed permanently in January, made it clear that these standards could not continue.

Renee Slegers in a press conference

Renee Slegers in a press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

She said: “Of course, the weather is not always in our control,” she said, as relayed by the BBC.

“But I think we've seen a couple of games lately where the pitch conditions haven't been great and I think that's the next step for women's football to take.

“These conditions come and all of a sudden you need to do things differently so that's hard.”

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

