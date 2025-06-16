Liverpool appear to be making up for lost time this time after a relatively quiet summer transfer window last year.

Jeremie Frimpong has already been brought in to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, while reports suggest that a whopping £116 million deal for Frimpong’s former team-mate Florian Wirtz has been agreed.

There are also suggestions that a deal is in place by Liverpool for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez to join the Reds, with the Cherries having just bought in Adrien Truffert to replace the Hungarian.

Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool future outlined

Nunez has netted 40 goals for Liverpool in three seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool were able to bank almost £10m for Alexander-Arnold, but if they are to keep spending, they will need to rely on player sales to balance the books.

Forward Darwin Nunez has long been linked with the Anfield exit door, and following an underwhelming campaign last time, which saw him make just eight Premier League starts, his time could now be up.

Nunez made eight Premier League starts under Arne Slot this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly rejected a €70m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the January window, with the Reds reluctant to lose the Uruguay international halfway through a season in which they were pushing for the Premier League title.

Nunez himself is not said to be interested in making a move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, but he may now have another transfer lifeline.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Serie A duo AC Milan and Napoli are both interested in making a move for the 25-year-old, who Liverpool are valuing at €60, as they look to claw back a similar fee that they paid for him back in 2022.

Nunez has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances over the past three seasons in all competitions, but his return of five Premier League goals last season appears to have convinced Liverpool that it is time to move on.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, a parting of ways would likely suit both parties. Nunez is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt, so if the Reds were able to recoup the €60m they are after, it would be a decent deal.

That would also allow Liverpool to step up their efforts to sign a new forward, amid links to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.