Arsenal 'ready to pay' Nico Williams release clause, with key snag in the move: report

Arsenal target Nico Williams is at the centre of one of the summer's biggest transfer stories.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are two giants said to be battling for his signature as they both look to bolster their attacking options, with offers said to have been made by the pair.

Reports over the weekend suggested that the Gunners were set to trigger his release clause and offer him a huge salary, but recent revelations suggest that it may not be enough to tempt him to the Emirates.

Arsenal's salary offer may not be enough to convince Nico Williams to join

Spain international Nico Williams is highly thought of by those at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams burst onto the scene at Euro 2024, where along with Lamine Yamal, he lit up the competition, scoring Spain's opening goal in the final.

Ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, his performances last summer alerted clubs across Europe to his availability, with a €62 million release clause written into his contract. Barcelona had strong interest, but their financial woes then rendered a move difficult.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams celebrate after combining for a Spain goal against England in the final of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That appears to have changed, though: the player's agent has met with Deco, Barcelona's current sporting director, to discuss a possible move for the attacker, with the message being that Williams is very keen to join the Catalonians.

The latest report from Sport on the situation states that Barcelona's priority is Liverpool's Luis Diaz, which was made clear to Williams and his entourage. The reply from Williams' side was emphatic: he is willing to do whatever to join, including take a pay cut to make a move to Barcelona possible.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arsenal are prepared to offer him a contract worth £130,000 per week, something neither Barcelona nor his current side, Athletic Club, can match.

The report, however, says Williams is not considering leaving Spain and his option will either be extending his contract at Athletic or joining Barcelona, a huge blow to the Gunners' summer transfer plans.

Mikel Arteta may need to find a new left-wing target (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are clearly on the lookout for a new attacker this summer and whilst Williams may be a good fit, looking elsewhere may be most beneficial.

Williams clearly has his heart set on joining Barcelona, and avoiding a very public rejection may stand them in good stead when looking for other targets.

Signing him for his release clause would represent good business, as he is currently valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt.