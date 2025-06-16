Liverpool will soon learn where their Premier League title defence will begin

Even though the 2024/25 season continues to rumble on with the FIFA Club World Cup taking place over the next month in the USA, a new season is around the corner.

Fixture release day is a staple of every football fan’s summer diary, as supporters across the land can get to work filling in their calendars and plotting exactly where they will be every weekend between August and next May.

And these fans don’t have long to wait, as fixture release day for both Premier League and EFL clubs is just around the corner.

When are the 2025/26 fixture released?

Teams will soon learn their 2025/26 Premier League schedule (Image credit: Getty)

Next season’s Premier League looks to be a fascinating competition, as Liverpool look to prove they aren’t a one-hit wonder and defend their title amid rejuvenated challenges from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

At the other end of the table, newly-promoted trio Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland will hope to buck the trend from the past two seasons of all three promoted sides going straight back down.

Leeds United won the 2024/25 Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League fixtures for the 2025/26 season will be released on Wednesday, June 18 at 9am on the dot. All 380 matches will be announced, so we will know who every team will start against, who their final day opponents will be, all of their derby dates and exactly how the festive schedule will look.

The 2025/26 Premier League season will start on the weekend of Saturday, August 16, with the final matches being played on Sunday, May 24, 2026. There will be 33 weekend rounds and a further five midweek rounds.

The release of the fixture list will also sound the starting gun for Fantasy Premier League players to start planning out their squad.

Once the dust has settled on the Premier League fixture announcement, it will be the turn of the EFL to release the Championship, League One and League Two schedules.

Southampton will be back in the Championship next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The EFL fixture release will take place on Thursday, June 26 at 12noon, with all 72 teams finding out their schedules.

League One and League Two will kick off on the weekend of August 1-3, with the Championship beginning on the weekend of August 8-10. Round one of the Carabao Cup will also be drawn on Thursday, June 26, as will the Vertu Trophy Group Stage draw.