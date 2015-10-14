Platini should be allowed to stand for FIFA presidency - Lefkaritis

UEFA vice-president Marios Lefkaritis believes Michel Platini should be allowed to stand for the FIFA presidency despite his implication in the corruption scandal that has rocked world football's governing body.

Platini has served as UEFA president since 2007 but was suspended for 90 days by FIFA after the Swiss attorney general opened a criminal investigation into an alleged "disloyal payment" made by outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter to Platini in 2011.

The payment is widely reported to be £1.35million relating to work the former France captain undertook for FIFA between 1999 and 2002.

Platini had previously announced his intention to stand as a candidate in next year's FIFA presidential election after Blatter laid down his mandate in June, six days after 14 officials - including nine FIFA executives - were indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy and corruption and three days after winning re-election.

But his suspension has cast his candidacy into doubt, with October 26 the deadline for submission of presidential nominations.

However, Lefkaritis, who is also a member of FIFA's executive committee, told Sky News: "I think he should be allowed to stand in the FIFA presidential election.

"He needs to clear his name but if he does that he should be allowed to stand."