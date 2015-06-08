Podolski confident he can still make Arsenal impact

Lukas Podolski is hopeful he can still make an impact at Arsenal after failing to impress during a loan spell at Inter.

The Germany international fell out of favour at the Emirates Stadium last season and was loaned to Serie A club Inter in January.

But the former Bayern Munich man scored just one goal in 18 appearances in Italy.

Podolski has been linked with a move to Galatasaray - whose coach Hamza Hamzaoglu ruled out a move for the forward last week - and Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

"There's bound to be speculation in the coming weeks, but at the moment it looks like I will be going back to London," Podolski said.

"Things can always change, but if needs be I will remain at Arsenal next season. They are a great club and I think I can help them. I can confirm there has been no interest from Werder Bremen."

Asked about his spell at San Siro, Podolski added: "You can take experience from everywhere you play abroad, even if it was not my best year from a sporting perspective.

"But I still have many years ahead of me and a burning desire to play football."