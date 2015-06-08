Podolski confident he can still make Arsenal impact
Despite being cast-off on loan and struggling at Inter, Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski feels he can still enjoy success at the London club.
Lukas Podolski is hopeful he can still make an impact at Arsenal after failing to impress during a loan spell at Inter.
The Germany international fell out of favour at the Emirates Stadium last season and was loaned to Serie A club Inter in January.
But the former Bayern Munich man scored just one goal in 18 appearances in Italy.
Podolski has been linked with a move to Galatasaray - whose coach Hamza Hamzaoglu ruled out a move for the forward last week - and Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.
"There's bound to be speculation in the coming weeks, but at the moment it looks like I will be going back to London," Podolski said.
"Things can always change, but if needs be I will remain at Arsenal next season. They are a great club and I think I can help them. I can confirm there has been no interest from Werder Bremen."
Asked about his spell at San Siro, Podolski added: "You can take experience from everywhere you play abroad, even if it was not my best year from a sporting perspective.
"But I still have many years ahead of me and a burning desire to play football."
