After failing to secure a new forward last summer, the Arsenal hierarchy will know they cannot afford to make the same mistake again this summer.

A thin striker corps was the Gunners undoing this season, as injuries left Mikel Arteta’s squad exposed up front, with Mikel Merino having to be deployed as an emergency forward during the final third of the season.

A third consecutive second-place finish ensued and if Arteta’s men are ever going to shake their always-the-bridesmaid label, they will need to add more firepower to their ranks this summer.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko plan revealed, as Arsenal look to swoop

Sesko also has the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and AC Milan tracking him (Image credit: Getty Images)

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Arsenal for more than a year, with the 22-year-old opting to extend his contract with the German side last summer by another year until 2029.

This season has seen him net 21 goals and lay on six assists at Leipzig, meaning his future is again very much in the air, with the Gunners joined by a host of other European sides in the chase his signature.

The 6ft 5in striker's contract at Leipzig runs until 2029 (Image credit: Getty)

Chelsea, Juventus and AC Milan have also been linked with the 6ft 5in striker, who was left out of Leipzig’s post-season trip to Brazil, further fueling speculation that his time in the Bundesliga may be limited.

And now a report from Sky Sports Germany journalist Philipp Hinze suggests that Leipzig know exactly what they want to do.

“Leipzig’s plan is clear: they want to generate more than €80m from a transfer of Benjamin Sesko,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The total transfer package is expected to exceed that amount. Arsenal remain the most concretely interested party.

“No breakthrough between the clubs yet. Leipzig remain calm and know the player’s value”

Arteta was sorely missing a striker this season (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s view, Leipzig are gearing up to sell Sesko and bank a significant fee for him. Transfermarkt rank the forward at €70million and it would appear Arsenal need to spend at least that to land the 41-time Slovenian international.

Arteta will need to be sure that Sesko fits the bill as the final piece of their title-challenging jigsaw. Given how close the Gunners have been to winning silverware over the past couple of seasons, this is a transfer they need to hit on.