Poyet wants to make AEK Athens a force again

Gus Poyet is hopeful of helping AEK Athens return to their previous heights after being appointed the club's head coach.

The Uruguayan has spent seven months out of the game following his sacking at Sunderland before his return to coaching with the Greek side was announced on Thursday.

AEK - the country's third most successful club with 11 Greek Super League titles to their name - suffered financial difficulties that led to relegation for the first time in their history in 2012-13 and played the following campaign as an amateur side in the third tier.

Poyet still believes AEK are a club of great stature that should be challenging at the top of the table, despite only returning to the top flight in 2015-16.

"I know that I have come to a huge club and I've been astonished by the reception that I have received," Poyet told the club's official website.

"Our goal is to play to win every game, starting with the derby against Panathinaikos on Sunday, and maintain contact with the top positions."

First up for Poyet is a clash local rivals Panathinaikos and victory on Sunday would see AEK leapfrog them into second place.